Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

John Burns took this photo of a rainbow a few days ago below the deep blue sky. Camp H.M. Smith is up the hill to the left. The gap in the middle of the mountains is where the H-3 John A. Burns (no relation) Freeway is. John Burns is an administrative support assistant with Navy Region Hawaii. To submit a photo, email editor@hookelenews.com with your name, title and description of the photo.