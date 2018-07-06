My Favorite Photo

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

John Burns took this photo of a juvenile white-rumped shama bird, July 1. As an older adult, their tail is very long and black on top, and white underneath. They sing a lot of different and interesting songs. The birds are usually found up in the mountains or near it. They are not seen very often in the city. They are inquisitive and not shy to fly close to hikers.

Photo by John Burns administrative support assistant Navy Region Hawaii

