Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Don Robbins, Ho'okele editor, recently took this photo of the sculpture of U.S. Navy Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz standing watch at the entrance to the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island. As commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Nimitz led U.S. forces at the Battle of Midway in June, 1942.