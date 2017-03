Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

John Burns, administrative support assistant for Navy Region Hawaii, took this photo of Bernice Nicolas who works in the Navy Region Hawaii administrative office. During a recent tour, Nicolas kissed this photo of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye on the wall of the Sen. Daniel Inouye National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Building at Ford Island.