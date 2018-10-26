MWR hosts cool fun at Wahiawa Annex Pool

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

Story and photo by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted its Polar Pool Party at the Wahiawa Annex Pool Thursday, Oct. 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Staff provided chili dogs for lunch, snacks, cold drinks, hot chocolate, sweet treats for dessert and even had a mini s’more-making station. Patrons cool off while swimming in the pool and participated in a variety of activities outside of the pool.

Children tossed a clip over a polar fishing wall to see what kind of prizes they could catch. Youth participated in spray bottle painting and sidewalk chalk drawing. They also competed in an igloo-building contest using sugar cubes.

Adults and children participated in various contests throughout the event. During a penguin relay contest, contestants had their legs tied together and wore snorkeling fins while quickly trying to complete the mini track. The sponge racing was challenging for everyone who entered. Participants had to fill a container as quickly as possible by squeezing water out of a soaked sponge.

The big splash contest was fun for participants and for spectators. Each contestant had a turn at creating their largest splash by jumping in the pool. Winners were selected based on crowd applause. Winners received prizes and all participants were given an MWR towel to dry off with.