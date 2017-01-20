MWR events include Chinatown food, tour

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

• Club membership drive low country boil will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Food will include an assortment of seafood, sausage, corn, potatoes and more, plus live entertainment. This event is open all base-eligible patrons. The price is $10 for Air Force Club members, $15 for non-members, $7.50 for ages 7-12 years and $5.50 for 4-6 years. Reservations are required. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Free bench press/push up competition will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Hickam Fitness Center. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Free Fitness Challenge will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at JBPHH Fitness Center. Participants can sample various fitness classes in mini sessions. The event is for all eligible patrons. For more information, call 471-2019.

• Free golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Get tips on improving your golf game. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) shuttle to “Eat the Street” is at 6:30 p.m. Jan 27, departing from the Hickam ITT office. Taking the ITT shuttle avoids traffic and parking to the food truck rally. The cost is $7 per person round trip and the shuttle returns to the base at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Hike Ehukai Pillbox at 8 a.m. Jan. 28, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. This hike provides a panoramic view of Oahu’s North Shore. The cost is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Jan. 26. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Chinatown food and historic tour will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28. Participants can discover the history and culture of Honolulu’s Chinatown district. They can also sample Chinese treats along the way. The cost is $35 for adults, $30 for ages 4-11 years and transportation from Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel office is included. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Spearfishing excursion will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. Participants can experience three hours of open-water spearfishing. They must have taken the “Learn to Spearfish” course to participate. The cost is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Jan. 26. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Bottom fishing at Hickam Harbor will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The event is suitable for both beginners and experts. The trip includes gear, bait, guides and boat. The cost is $30 and the sign up deadline is Jan. 26. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Learn to stand up paddleboard at Hickam Harbor will be held 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Jan. 27. For more information, call 449-5215.