MWR celebrates start of football season with ‘Pigskin Party’

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 23, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Football season is ramping up now and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is celebrating it with a tailgate-style “Pigskin Party” Sept. 1 at Richardson Field.

The timing of the event coincides with the first home game of the University of Hawaii (UH) Rainbow Warriors.

“We recognized the unique opportunity to not only kick off the football season, it also starts with two teams near and dear to the base, our local UH Warriors and the U.S. Naval Academy,” said Lara Katine of MWR Special Events.

She added that customers don’t need to be football fans to enjoy this party as there will be lots of things to do for kids and adults alike.

There will be athletic activities and games like a 40-yard dash, an agility course and football challenges. Non-competitive activities like bounce houses, crafts and photo booths are also scheduled to be on the field. Tailgate-style food and beverages will be available for purchase. Live music on stage by the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will be featured.

Some commands are also participating, including U.S. Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center, 647th Force Support Squadron, Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii and USS John Paul Jones will be fielding flag football teams and competing right on the field.

Katine invites attendees to dress in team colors and show their spirit for their favorites.

The MWR Pigskin Party is free to attend and everything is free aside from food and beverages. It is open to all Department of Defense (DoD) ID cardholders and their sponsored guests.

Limited parking for DoD ID cardholders is available at Rainbow Bay Marina for free, and parking is also available across the street at Aloha Stadium for a minimal fee (convenient for those attending the UH/Naval Academy game afterwards).

Outside food and beverages are not allowed. A list of unauthorized items and more information is available at www.greatlifehawaii.com.