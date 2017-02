Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

JBPHH Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Hickam training pool, Pool 1, is closed until further notice due to a mechanical issue. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department are working closely with public works to resolve the problem. In the meantime, lap swims are available at alternative locations: Scott Pool and Towers Pool.