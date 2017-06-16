Music, food draw crowds to concert

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 16, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) continued summer activities with the kickoff of a pau hana concert in the park on June 9. The free event took place on the lawn at Hickam Harbor and will be held twice a month from June to August.

Families started gathering at around 5 p.m., staking their spots on the lawn with chairs and blankets. Those looking for something to snack on ventured over to the food trucks set up nearby, or went to The Lanai at Mamala Bay for takeout food.

At 5:30 p.m. the band “Elephant” took the stage and entertained the crowd of almost 200 for the next hour with a mix of musical genres.

In addition, the event featured activities for children, and other MWR departments staffed tables that provided information on their programs.

The next pau hana concert in the park is scheduled for June 23. The rock band Busekrus is slated to entertain. Later dates include July 14 and 28, and Aug. 11 and 25.

Band lineups will be announced as they become available. Organizers said that food and activity offerings might be increased if the event grows.

For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.