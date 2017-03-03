Museum events include March 4 Open Cockpit Day

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor

A series of upcoming events have been scheduled at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.

• Open Cockpit Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4. Kids of all ages can climb into the cockpit of one of several of the museum’s historic aircraft and talk story with pilots and ground crew who have been there. Flight suits and helmets will be provided. Visitors are encouraged to being their cameras. The event is free with museum admission and free to museum members.

• From March 20 to 23 an Explorers Club, Cleared for Takeoff program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily. This is a four-day science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program for students in grades three to five with the theme of aviation. Students will be introduced to different aviation topics culminating in a final open house for family and friends.

• Family Fun Day will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon April 1. The museum will host a kite festival where families will learn about kite-making traditions in Hawaii and across the Pacific, experiment with the aerodynamics of kite design, and build and fly a kite on Ford Island. The event is free with museum admission and free to museum members. Advance registration is required.

• A Battle of Midway symposium will be held May 30 to 31 and June 1 to 2. This 1942 four-day, sea-and-air battle was the decisive turning point of World War II in the Pacific. A museum signature event each year, information on the symposium will be updated periodically at www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.

• The 10th Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii and 75th Anniversary of The Battle of Midway event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 4. This year’s event will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. Each year, thousands of visitors drive onto Ford Island to experience remote control 1/4th scale warbirds, jets, and helicopters performing aerial stunts and dog fights, candy bombings for the kids, aircraft displays, a kids’ activity zone, prize drawings, snow for the kids and hangar tours. Warbirds West, a team of pilots flying giant-scale remote controlled aircraft, will make a return appearance. Hawaii remote control clubs will also perform. Sponsors, exhibitors and vendors are invited to participate. For more information, including sponsorship, food and retail booth opportunities, call 441-1013 or 445-9069.

• Midway Youth Day will be held June 6. Held in partnership with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Fish and Wildlife Service, this special event is for sixth through ninth grade students. Participation is limited to 100 students. The event is free but advance registration is required.

• Flight School For Girls will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 to 23 and July 10 to 14. This is a five-day adventure in the history and technology of aviation for sixth through eighth graders. It includes hands on activities with an emphasis on Pacific aviation.

• Flight School For Boys will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 to 30 and July 17 to 21. This is a five-day program about the history and technology of aviation for sixth through eighth graders.

• Explorers Club, Cleared for Takeoff program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily from July 5 to 7. This is a three-day STEM program for students in grades three to five with the theme of aviation. Students will be introduced to different aviation topics culminating in a final open house for family and friends.

• Aviation Adventure will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 to 28 and July 31 to Aug 2. The Aviation Adventure continues Flight School with a co-ed residential camp for teens. Students ages 13-15 or graduates of Flight School spend three days at the museum and two nights aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial exploring STEM concepts of aviation and aerospace. The program fee includes all materials, meals, snacks, overnight accommodations, and an Aviation Adventure logo T-shirt.

For more information on Flight School For Girls, Flight School For Boys, Explorers Club and Aviation Adventure, including costs, call 441-1005 or email Education@PacificAviationMuseum.org.