Museum brings history to life

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 06, 2017

Story and photos by Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor brought America’s World War II history to life at its annual Living History Day, Sept. 23. More than 3,000 visitors attended. The event was held in affiliation with Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live!

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

This year’s event recognized the role of film and photography in documenting and preserving the events of World War II.

A special screening of “Finding Kukan” was held in the museum’s theater, followed by a question-and-answer session with the documentary’s filmmaker, Hawaii resident Robin Lung. “Finding

Kukan” is an award-winning documentary that uncovers the forgotten story of Hawaii resident Li Ling-Ai, the un-credited woman producer of “Kukan,” an Academy Award-winning color documentary about World War II China that has been lost for decades.

Other themed activities included demonstrations on how to preserve World War II-era and family photos, as well as the process of colorizing black and white photographs. The event included a scavenger hunt throughout the museum to find famous images from World War II.

There were also costumed interpreters, including World War II pilots. In addition, swing dancers conducted demonstrations. The event also featured aircraft cockpits open to the public.