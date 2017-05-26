Movie night set for today at Pool 2

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

• FREE MOVIE NIGHT will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Pool 2. “Finding Dory” will be shown on the big screen. For more information, call 260-9736

• ADVANCE SCREENING OF “WONDER WOMAN” will begin at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Sharkey Theater. Admission is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. The ticket booth and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense card holders may receive up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-2651.

• FREE BEACHFEST will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Hickam Harbor. The Armed Services YMCA and MWR will bring in a variety of activities, crafts, entertainment, games and contests. Families can participate in a cardboard boat regatta. Cooks From the Valley will grill up free steak lunches. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

• FREE READ TO DOG PROGRAM will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 31 at the Joint Base Library. Patrons can sign up their youth to read stories to Bear, a therapy dog, and encourage them to read aloud. For more information, call 449-8299 to set up a reading time or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

• COLOR YOUR SUMMER 4.0 will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 3 at the new Joint Base Teen Center location. Teens ages 13 to 18 years can start off the summer covered in color. The cost is $5 and the deadline to sign up is May 31 at the Teen Center. For more information, call 448-0418.

• TEEN CENTER WHITE PLAINS SURFING AND BARBECUE will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 at White Plains Beach, Barbers Point. Participants can enjoy surfing and free food with the JBPHH teens and staff. Participants should bring swim gear, water, sunscreen, hat, towels, slippers and rash guards. Participants will be leaving from the Teen Center at 8:30 a.m. Transportation will be provided. This event is free to ages 13-18 years old. The deadline to sign up is May 31. Limited spots are available. For more information, call 448-0418.

• YOUTH SUMMER SPORTS REGISTRATIONS for BMX/skateboard, youth sports baseball and softball and parkour camp will end on May 31. Registration will be available online through Child Youth Program online services and will remain open through the deadline or until spaces are filled, whichever comes first. Participants need to have current registration on file at the Youth Sports office. For full schedule and costs, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

• LEARN TO STAND UP PADDLEBOARD AT HICKAM HARBOR will be held at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. June 3 at MWR Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. This is an introductory class to give participants the ability to learn the basics in a stress free environment. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is June 1. For more information, call 449-5215.

• FREE CHUCK MILLIGAN COMEDY HYPNOSIS SHOW will be held at 7 p.m. on June 3 and 12:30 p.m. on June 4 at Sharkey Theater. Chuck Milligan’s shows are designed to be entertaining while maintaining the dignity of the audience. The June 3 show is adult-themed and is open to 18 years and older only. The June 4 show is open to all ages. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.