Mother’s Day ‘shout out’ for all Sailors

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) is offering an opportunity for all Sailors to create and share short, recorded shout-outs (15-20 seconds) with a Navy key message.

Sailors can call the toll-free number 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289) before May 8, at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and record their shout-outs. Participating Sailors can call from any available phone. They should tailor the message to their command, area of responsibility, hometown and family they are recognizing.

Sailors need to wait for a 3 to 5-second pause after the voice directions and record their message after the beep. They should speak with enthusiasm, audibly and clearly.

The following is a possible sample message.

“Hi, I’m Navy (rank) (full name) from (hometown), (home state) and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship). We are operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (area of responsibility) and ready defend America at all times. I want to wish my mother (mother’s first and last name), Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!”

After Sailors hang up, the audio file will automatically be sent to NAVCO’s email.

Once received, NAVCO will thoroughly screen for useable files and share the audio file with a full range of radio media outlets in their hometown. If the shout out is picked up by a radio station, NAVCO will send all details back to the command public affairs office.