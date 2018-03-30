Month of the Military Child celebration coming to JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

April is Month of the Military Child, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is honoring these youngsters — who also serve — with a free celebration and show April 9 at Freedom Tower. The main show features popular kid-show stars and recording artists Imagination Movers, presented by Navy Entertainment.

The Month of the Military Child celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the Imagination Movers show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Imagination Movers is the result of four friends from New Orleans who thought that kids deserved music that spoke to them, not down to them. Their Emmy Award winning show on Disney lasted three seasons and can still be found online and elsewhere. They have toured around the world and will soon release their 10th album this year.

The show is the ending highlight for the celebration. Prior to Imagination Movers taking the stage, MWR and many of its community partners will provide games, activities and more. Partners include Armed Services YMCA, Military and Family Support Center (MFSC), Navy Exchange (NEX) and Hickam Communities.

“This month is to increase awareness of our military children and the challenges they face, including deployment, moving from place to place, saying goodbye to friends and trying to make new ones,” said Cat Rost of MWR Special Events. “They make sacrifices they don’t even understand yet. But they are resilient and strong.”

Rost said families should bring blankets or chairs so they can sit on the lawn while they enjoy the show. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and families can also bring their own. Rost advised that customers bring cash if they want to purchase food, as ATMs will not be available on site.

For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.