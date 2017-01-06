MLK special meal set for Jan. 18

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017

A special meal in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The special meal is open to all active-duty military, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.55, cash only. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

The menu will include corn chowder, “build your own” salads, potato salad and cole slaw. Other vegetables will include collard greens with bacon and buttered corn on the cob. Entrees will be barbecue chicken, grilled pork chops and fried catfish. Starches will include macaroni and cheese and candied sweet potatoes.

Breads will include corn bread and hot rolls. Desserts will be pecan pie with whipped topping, banana pudding, a ceremonial cake, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, peanut butter cookies and an ice cream bar.