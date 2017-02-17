‘Military Saves’ promotes financial freedom

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Joint Base Military and Family Support Center

Military Saves, a component of America Saves and a partner in the Department of Defense’s Financial Readiness Campaign, is a nonprofit campaign that seeks to motivate, support and encourage military families to save money, reduce debt and build wealth.

The program encourages service members and their families to take the Military Saves pledge, a commitment to begin the journey toward financial freedom.

The campaign promotes positive changes in personal financial behavior through the notion that everyone can “Start Small, Think Big.” The theme this year is “Set a Goal. Make a Plan. Save Automatically.”

Upcoming events in support of Military Saves at the Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) include:

• 10 Investment Tips for Military, Feb. 27, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. MFSC, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This class will be presented by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

• Thrift Savings Plan Contributions and Funds, Feb. 28, 8 to 9:30 a.m., MFSC, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This class will be presented by Thrift Savings Plan.

• Blended Retirement System, March 1, 8 to 9 a.m., MFSC, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This class will be presented by Office of the Secretary of Defense, Military Pay Compensation.

• 10 Investment Tips for Military, March 1, 5 to 6 p.m. Hickam MFSC, 655 Vickers Ave., building 1105. This class will be presented by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

• VA Home Loan Briefing, March 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., MFSC, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This class will be presented by a VA loan specialist.

• Thrift Savings Plan Post Military Withdrawals, March 2, 3 to 4:30 p.m., MFSC, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This class will be presented by the Thrift Savings Plan.

• Introduction to Saving and Investing, March 3, 8 to 9 a.m., Hickam MFSC, 655 Vickers Ave., building 1105. This class will be presented by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Registration is required for the classes. Visit the website www.greatlife-hawaii.com or email MFSCHAWAII@navy. mil for more information.