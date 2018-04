Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Machinist’s Mate (Non-Nuclear, Submarine Auxiliary) Fireman Gavin Curry raises a 445-pound bar in the squat event during the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Biannual Powerlifting Competition on April 14 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. A total of 47 men and women competed in the event.

Photo by Randy Dela Cruz