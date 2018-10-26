Military might on display

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

JBPHH MWR

All service branches flexed their muscles at the biannual powerlifting competition Oct. 13 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Fitness Center.

Fifty competitors, many of them first-timers attempted to lift as much weight as they could in three exercises: the squat, bench press and dead lift.

JBPHH Fitness Center Assistant Manager Marian Mulcahy-Koch, said this event went much smoother than the first one in April. She noted in addition to the Navy and Air Force holding court at home, the Army and Marines also sent heavy lifters. There was also a National Guardsman and some Department of Defense civilians in the mix.

Mulcahy-Koch also created a 1,000-Pound Club for the men and a 600-Pound Club for the women. Many went above and beyond the mark, including Gavin Curry from the Navy, whose total of 1,460 pounds included a 600-pound dead lift that brought a roar from the crowd.

Mulcahy-Koch said that the response and enthusiasm is her favorite part of the event.

“Yes, you’re competing against all these people, but there’s also a tremendous amount of support,” she said. “When you get on the bench, when you get on the platform, everybody is cheering for you to pull that weight. That to me is the best thing.”

The next competition is scheduled for April 2019. Mulcahy-Koch said another high point is the excitement the event creates for newcomers.

“They’re out there already on the floor and pushing the numbers they see on the board,” she said.