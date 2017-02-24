Military makes impact on pro basketball squad

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Hookele

While the Joint Base intramural basketball season is already making a splash with military members, a couple of very familiar faces on the hard-floor courts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) this season, have been missing from the box scores.

Big guns Sean Caddell, a Department of Defense civilian, who helped lead Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii to back-to-back base championships in 2011-12, and Lt. Mark Veazey, who played last year as a member of Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC), aren’t putting down the hammer on JBPHH teams this season, but are instead combining their considerable hoop skills as members of the newly formed Hawaii Swish, which is a professional basketball team that is part of the American Basketball Association (ABA).

Under the leadership of Geremy Robinson, who holds the unique title of team owner and player, the Swish are currently involved in a six-game-abbreviated schedule in preparation for a full season starting in October.

On a squad that is made entirely up of elite players from the 808, Robinson said that he is quite pleased with the contributions of both Caddell and Veazey, and added that he hopes military members take a liking to the Swish.

“We know that the military is a lot of people from a lot of different places and that’s what we want,” Robinson said. “As hard as they work, they deserve some entertainment. That’s why I cut those prices down for the military. It gives them and their families something to do in town.”

Caddell, who at 33, said that he never expected to get a chance to play professional basketball—especially at his age.

A former collegiate player at giant-killing Chaminade University said that getting used to the speed of the game as a professional was the hardest thing for him to do.

“It’s a different transition playing at a professional level,” he admitted. “The game moves a lot faster and you’re playing with guys who have years of experience. The stuff that you ran in college is different at a pro level.”

Veazey agreed with his team-mate, but also added that the level of intensity and physical play can be extreme.

Even though he was the biggest and tallest player at six feet, 10 inches tall, Veazey said that going up against bigger players in the ABA would probably be a common occurrence.

“The first game we had (a win over the Yuba City Gold-miners), they had a 6-foot-11-inch guy from Georgetown,” said Veazey, who played at the Naval Academy. “He was strong and big, but I’ve been going up against people that are stronger than me most of my career.”

Robinson said that he is very happy with the way Caddell and Veazey have blended into the Swish, and he attributes some of that to the time spent working for the military.

“Discipline is one (thing),” Robinson pointed out. “They listen very well and are just all-around-good gentlemen. They are the type of men you want on your team.”

Those qualities are great to have—especially—said Robinson, when you have the eyes of the entire state watching every move you make.

“It’s a lot of pressure for us to go out there and perform,” Caddell said. “This a big deal for the future of Hawaii basketball. We want to do a good job and set the path for future generations. We want this to be around for a very long time.”

Pressure? Yes said Veazey, but getting to do something you love while inspiring kids to reach for the stars is the best thing in the world.

“It’s a pretty big responsibility,” Veazey noted. “You can really see how inspired the kids are. The kids and adults alike really enjoy the game and I think it’s a really good thing to get a team like this out here.”

If people do decide to support the Swish, Robinson said that fans will not be disappointed.

“Head coach Artie Wilson, a former hoops star for the University of Hawaii is doing a great job,” said Robinson “and military families should look forward to a special promotion night geared directly to the armed forces.”

“We’re looking at a game for military appreciation, but basically, every game is a military appreciation game,” Robinson said. “That’s why I cut those prices, so they can enjoy. It will be one of these remaining games, but we’re going to do something special for them.”

The team’s next game is on Feb. 28 against the Tucson Buckets, with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

Visit the team’s site on Facebook at www.facebook/hawaiiswish for more information.