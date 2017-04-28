Military assists in Ocean Count to raise awareness

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

More than 1,500 volunteers participated during the three 2017 Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count days this year. The volunteers were also able to educate more than 1,700 members of the public who stopped by for more information during the counts.

“We do have two sites on the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii (Pyramid Rock and Monument Point Overlook, also known as Mokapu Point) that for the most part only military volunteers attend due to military access of the base,” Cindy Among-Serrao of NOAA said.

“There were about 40 military volunteers throughout our 2017 Ocean Counts. Overall our Ocean Counts are highly dependent on and hugely successful due to our enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers. With their help we are able to increase public awareness of humpback whales in the Hawaiian Islands.”

Ocean Count serves to promote public awareness about humpback whales, the sanctuary, and shore-based whale watching opportunities. The count is conducted three times per year during the peak whale season and provides a snapshot of humpback whales sightings from the shoreline. Participants tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behaviors during the survey.

Preliminary data detailing whale sightings by site location are available at www.sanctuaryocean-count.org/resources/. Additional information is available on the sanctuary’s website at www.hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov.