Military Appreciation Tent to return

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

Pasha Hawaii, the official ocean transport company for the Sony Open, is proud to be a sponsor of the 2017 Sony Open in support of Friends of Hawaii Charities. Pasha is equally honored to return for the ninth year as host of the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost.

“Every year, we look forward to hosting Hawaii’s military and their families at our Military Appreciation Tent,” said George Pasha IV, president and CEO. “The Sony Open is such a great event, and the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost provides our staff with a wonderful opportunity to meet and give thanks to these courageous men and women who have done, and continue to do, so much to keep our country safe.”

The hospitality tent, located on the 18th fairway, will be open to active duty and retired military service members, veterans, Reserves and their families from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

Free admission to the Sony Open is extended to active duty and retired military service members, Reserves and family members who present a valid military ID. Free admission is also extended to veterans with tickets issued through the Veteran Tickets Foundation.