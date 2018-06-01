Military Affairs Council honors Hawaii students

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 01, 2018

HONOLULU — This year 35 Hawaii high school students and prior enlisted military members have been accepted into four of the U.S. service academies and an additional 10 have been appointed to the U.S. service academy preparatory schools. Of the 35 who have accepted appointments, 25 students and their parents were recognized at a reception hosted by the Military Affairs Council (MAC) of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and MAC member Booz Allen Hamilton, May 29 at the Plaza Club. The students were honored by members of the MAC and alumni of U.S. military academies as they prepare to attend U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School and U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

Photo courtesy of Military Affairs Council