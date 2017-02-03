‘Mighty Mo’ celebrates Living History Day

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

Story and photos by Battleship Missouri Memorial

Battleship Missouri Memorial, also known as the “Mighty Mo,” hosted Living History Day, Jan. 28.

The event commemorated two important anniversaries for the famous battleship. USS Missouri was launched 73 years ago on Jan. 29, 1944. After serving in World War II, the Korean War and Desert Storm, Mighty Mo opened to the public as the Battleship Missouri Memorial — exactly 55 years after launching.

Through exhibits, performances and special tours, Living History Day celebrated these special anniversaries and educated future generations about the past.

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted visitors from around the world with a tour experience showcasing USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from USS Arizona Memorial, Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

USS Missouri had a long career over five decades and three wars — World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm — after which it was decommissioned and donated to USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a non-profit organization. The association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees its care and preservation.

