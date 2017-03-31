MFSC to honor children with events

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) has announced a series of events in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child. They include:

• Proclamation signing and pinwheel planting from 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 3 at Building 150.

• Pinwheel planting from 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 4 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Pinwheel planting from 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 5 at Wahiawa Annex.

• Pinwheel planting/puppet show from 3 to 4 p.m. April 12 at the Joint Base Library.

• Sunset hike in partnership with the Teen Center from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15.

• Superhero movie will be shown at 10 a.m. April 22 at Sharkey Theater.

In addition, everyone is encouraged to wear blue on Fridays to spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention. Throughout the month of April, be on the lookout for children’s drawings posted around the Joint Base Military and Family Support Center lobby.

For more information, call MFSC at 474-1999.