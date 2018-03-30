MFSC to honor America’s young Homefront Heroes

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Mallory Carmichael

Military and Family Support Center

In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, the Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) will host its annual ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at MFSC Hickam to honor military children who serve on the homefront.

The Homefront Hero Award for Excellence is provided to recognize the support and sacrifice of America’s youngest heroes during their service member’s deployment, remote tour or frequent temporary duty assignment (TDY.)

How do the children of service members contribute to readiness?

Recognizing the successes of service members’ children during deployments is important to ensure the children know they are supported and praised for their sacrifices.

This leaves the service member more confident knowing the family is successful at home, in turn, ensuring they can focus on the mission at hand.

Do you know a child or youth who contributed to mission readiness? Nominate them today. Applications are due by April 15.

Who is eligible? The children of service members who have deployed more than 90 days, had more than one remote tour or TDY between April 2017 and April 2018. Siblings, nieces and nephews of single service members are also eligible.

What are some ways the community can show their support to these Homefront Heroes?

We all know of someone who is deployed or who will be deployed soon. As a military ohana, it is important to make sure the families are never forgotten. Whether it is a 30-day TDY or a 365-day deployment, it is difficult on the family and the service member.

A simple, “How are you doing?” or playing catch with the children of a deployed service member can go a long way with the family feeling a sense of support from the community. This can give them strength to be resilient and carry on.

For more information on the Homefront Hero Awards, call MFSC at 474-1999. MFSC can also be contacted for information on deployment resources.