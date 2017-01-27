MFSC to hold teen dating awareness events

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Throughout the month, the Joint Base Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) will hold events to raise awareness. They include:

• Feb. 1, Empower Yourself Zumba and Healthy Relationships Snapshot from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness.

• Feb. 2, Parents: Your Teens and Dating at MFSC from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Feb. 4, Kealia Trail Hike from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with the MWR Teen Center.

• Feb. 6, Parents: Your Teens and Dating at MFSC from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Feb. 10, Healthy Relationships Workshop at the Joint Base Teen Center from 4 to 5 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Wear Orange Day for special needs families to discuss special needs teens and dating at MFSC from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 23, Healthy Relationships Workshop and Pizza Dinner at Joint Base Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 24, Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training Workshop at the Joint Base Teen Center from 4 to 5 p.m.

• Feb. 28, Healthy Relationships and Financial Empowerment for Teens, and Parents: Your Teens and Dating at MFSC from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. These are two classes: one for parents, one for teens and a social where all participants close the month and look toward positive relationships.

For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.