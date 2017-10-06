MFSC highlights commitment to prevent domestic violence, bullying

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 06, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Bullying Awareness Month. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) will hold a series of events this month to highlight these issues.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized each year in the month of October. Domestic violence is never OK. No one deserves to be abused and anyone can be a victim,” The MFSC staff announced.

“Any time a Navy or Air Force family member suffers from abuse, we fall short of our goals for prevention of domestic violence and mission readiness. It is a goal of the Department of Defense to prevent domestic violence.”

MFSC continued,”Everyone plays a role in upholding the Navy and Air Force values and standards that support safe, healthy relationships for each individual in the military community. Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Navy or Air Force is fully ready to meet the mission of preventing domestic violence.”

MFSC also encourages everyone to raise awareness by wearing purple every Thursday in October to show their commitment to stop domestic violence and bullying.

Classes and events scheduled in October include: • Healthy Relationships 101 class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at MFSC. Participants can learn effective communications techniques, including active listening, as well as how to manage conflict and maneuver challenges. To register, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com. • Unplug Your Marriage class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 25 at Building 1105 at Hickam. Participants can learn about themselves and their partner by spending a few hours together, technology-free. Couples can register at www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Dating With Purpose class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at MFSC.

Participants can take a moment to evaluate the qualities they want to bring to, and receive from a relationship. To register, visit www.greatlife-hawaii.com. • MFSC will also hold a Developing and Strengthening Communication Skills Series on Wednesdays. The series is designed to identify some of the common stressors in relationships, the different love languages and sharpen communication skills.

The series will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 11, 18 and 25. A certificate for the series requires completion of all three sessions. • MFSC is partnering with local elementary schools to provide students with training in a fun and involved environment.

In the efforts to end bullying, these Strike Out Bullying activities are designed to stress the importance of how words and actions can affect other people.

The events will be held Oct. 19 at Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary and Pearl Harbor Elementary, and Oct. 20 at Mokulele Elementary and Hickam Elementary. • Throughout the month of October, MFSC will also be providing an interactive story time to area Child Development Centers (CDCs) in the effort to promote anti-bullying behaviors.

In addition, the Clothesline Project will be a visual display created by the children in dedication to raising awareness about domestic violence and bullying.

It will be held Oct. 10 at the Ford Island Child Development Center, Oct. 12 at the Hickam Main Child Development Center, Oct. 19 at the Hickam West Child Development Center, Oct. 24 at Kids Cove, Oct. 26 at the Naval Station Child Development Center, and Oct. 31 at the Center Drive Child Development Center.

For more information, call Military and Family Support Center at 474-1999 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.