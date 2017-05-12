MFSC classes include confl ict management

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

The following Joint Base Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) classes and events have been scheduled for next week.

• Conflict management workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Acing the job interview class will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 15 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Command Financial Specialist (CFS) training will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 to 19 at Ford Island Conference Center.

• Managing money and credit class will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16 at MFSC Wahiawa.

• Time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 16 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Key spouse initial training will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at MFSC Hickam.

• Key spouse Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and suicide awareness training will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 16 at MFSC Hickam.

• Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) Career and Technical Training Track will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16-17 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

•Financially Savvy Retirees Survivor Benefit Plan seminar will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 17 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 17 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Class on making part-time money will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 17 at MFSC Hickam.

• Class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 17 at MFSC Hickam.

• Car-buying strategies class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Federal employment class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

• Parent and child communication class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 18 at MFSC Hickam.

• Parents: Your Teens and Dating class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 18 at MFSC Hickam.

• After-GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at MFSC Hickam.

• Stress management workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 19 at MFSC Pearl Harbor. For more information and to register, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.