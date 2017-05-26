Memorial Day lei drop off today

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

Fire Inspector Angela Yamane

Federal Fire Department

As part of a Memorial Day remembrance, fresh flower or ti leaves lei that are 20-24 inches in length can be dropped off at several locations today, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They can be dropped off at the following locations.

• Federal Fire Department Headquarters on 650 Center Drive Bldg. 284

• Pearl Harbor Fire Station 1, building 206 Central Ave., Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

• Ford Island Fire Station 4, building 467 Cowpens St., Pearl Harbor Ford Island

• Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Fire Station 8, building 4074 3rd and G Street, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

• Schofield Barracks Fire Station 15, building 140 Access A Road

Please do not leave any lei if firefighters are out of the station. Just return at a later time to drop off.

The lei will be placed on the graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Every year leading up to Memorial Day, the Department of Parks and Recreation, City and County of Honolulu, and the Department of Education sponsors the “Sew a Lei” project.

This year the Federal Fire Department has joined the project and will have five locations to be a collection point for lei donations.

The people on Oahu are asked to make a lei for the 38,000 graves of men and women whose service to the country will always be remembered.

For more information about the lei donations, contact Neil Fujioka, district chief, at 590-1544 or Angela Yamane, fire inspector, at 471-8019.