Memorial Day events scheduled

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Numerous events have been scheduled to commemorate Memorial Day.

• A Memorial Day observance will be held at 10 a.m. May 28 at the War Memorial Natatorium in Waikiki, 2815 Kalakaua Ave.

• Girl Scouts of Hawaii Lei of Aloha Service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. May 28 at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. Cmdr. Hillary Darby, Navy Region Hawaii Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Officer (SAPRO), is the scheduled guest speaker.

The scouts will drape lei and present flags at the ceremony. The Lei of Aloha community service project began in 2014 where volunteers throughout the community donated flowers to help the Girl Scouts sew lei to be draped over each veteran’s grave along with an American flag at the cemetery.

• Beachfest at Hickam Harbor will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29. The event will feature entertainment by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii, family-friendly activities, and a steak cookout served by Cooks from the Valley for military and family members on Oahu.

• A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 29 at Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe. Pacific Missile Range Facility will present a wreath at the ceremony.

• A Memorial Day observance is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 29 at the USS Parche Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

• Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will perform a 21-gun salute in honor of Memorial Day starting at noon May 29. One round will be fired every minute for 21 minutes from Ford Island 40 mm battery position.

The city, state and nation are also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

• Welcome Home Ceremony and Parade will be held in Waikiki from 4 to 8 p.m. May 27. The event honoring those who fought in the Vietnam War will proceed from Fort DeRussy Park down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park. The event will include a Joint Service Color Guard, U.S. Marine Forces Pacific Band, and military marching units.

• A joint city, state and national memorial service will be held at 8:30 a.m. May 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). This service is dedicated to the living, the deceased and Missing in Action of the Vietnam War.

For more information, visit www.vietnam50years.org.

Other Memorial Day weekend commemorations include:

• Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft, the F-105 at 11 a.m. May 27 in the museum’s hangar 79. A meet-and-greet with Vietnam veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 at the museum’s hangar 79.

For more information, visit www.pacificaviationmuseum.org/