May/June Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

VIETNAM WAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY

MAY 27, 29 — Events will be held on Oahu commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade and Ceremony in Waikiki will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 27 at Fort DeRussy, Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Park.

In addition, Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft, the F-105 at 11 a.m. May 27 in the museum’s hangar 79. A meet-and-greet with Vietnam veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 at Pacific Aviation Museum hangar 79. In addition, a Joint city, state and national memorial service will be held at 8:30 a.m. May 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). This service is dedicated to the living, the deceased and Missing in Action of the Vietnam War. FMI: www.vietnam50years.org and www. pacificaviationmuseum.org/

KEIKI ID EVENT

MAY 27 — Free keiki ID cards will be available for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall children’s department. The event is for all authorized patrons and their children. FMI: 423-3287.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

MAY 27 — A free special outdoor presentation for the family of the animated movie “Sing!” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) lower parking lot. The event will include light refreshments and food for purchase. The event is for authorized patrons, who can bring their blankets and beach chairs to this event. Free tickets to the event can be picked up at the NEX mall aloha center. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie.Lau@ nexweb.org.

TIME MANAGEMENT

MAY 30 — A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

MAY 30, JUNE 2 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 30, and 1 to 3 p.m. June 2 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns, while expanding your toolkit for maximum balance. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY SYMPOSIUM

MAY 31, JUNE 1 — Marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will present award-winning authors and historians Craig Symonds and Jonathan Parshall in a two-day symposium. A Battle of Midway exhibit reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 31. The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1. FMI: email Education@PacificAviationMuseum. org or call 445-9137 or register online at www.PacificAviationMuseum.org/Midway

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

MAY 31 — A class on conflict management will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class is designed to help participants learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAPR COMMAND POC TRAINING

MAY 31 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) command point-of-contact training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants need to contact the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for more information and to register for this course, which will require a letter of designation. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENT AND CHILD COMMUNICATION

JUNE 1 — A class on parent and child communication will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Techniques suitable for each age group will be discussed. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT CLASS

JUNE 1 — A class on applying for federal jobs will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will include how to navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. It will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JUNE 2 — A class on stress

management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will discuss how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PACFLT BAND WIND ENSEMBLE

JUNE 14 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band wind ensemble will perform a free public community outreach concert at 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright, the wind ensemble will celebrate Flag Day with a program of American music.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Wonder Woman

Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MAY 26

7:00 PM • The Circle (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 27

2:00 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

6:00 PM • Free sneak preview of Wonder Woman (PG-13). The movie is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at 4:30 p.m. at the ticket booth. Military active-duty cardholders may receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders can receive two tickets.

SUNDAY — MAY 28

2:30 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D) (PG)

5:00 PM • How to be a Latin Lover (PG-13)

7:20 PM • The Circle (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 1

7:00 PM • Going In Style (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MAY 26

7:00 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

SATURDAY — MAY 27

3:00 PM • Studio appreciation free advance screening of a PG-13 rated movie. Tickets will be available at the local Exchange food court. Seating will be open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. Name of movie is to be announced.

6:00 PM • The Circle (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MAY 28

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

THURSDAY — JUNE 1

7:00 PM • The Circle (PG-13)