May Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

WEST LOCH REMEMBRANCE MAY 21 — A West Loch Internees Celebration of Life and Memory will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). The ceremony commemorates the West Loch Disaster that occurred in 1944 and claimed 163 lives. The event will be hosted by the African American Diversity Cultural Center Hawaii. Photo illustration by Sgt. Jon Heinrich

BEACH CLEANUP

MAY 20 — There are 20 volunteers needed for a Nimitz Beach cleanup event from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers should dress to get dirty, bring their own water bottle and wear sunscreen. Please read the insurance waiver and fill out the volunteer information form at www.808cleanups. org/volunteer-info-form/ . FMI: UT1 Frank Vasquez at 492-0973 or email franklyn.vasquez@navy.mil

COMBINED MILITARY BAND CONCERT

MAY 20 — The free and open-to-the-public 32nd Annual Combined Military Band Concert will be held at the historic Hawaii Theatre with open seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert start time. The Honolulu Navy League is sponsoring the event. Admission and seating is not guaranteed and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. This year the United States Marine Forces of the Pacific Band will be the military lead and they will be led and conducted by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Sherlock. The combined band features service members from each branch of the military, with each respective conductor taking turns overseeing patriotic songs. Tickets will be available for pickup at JN Auto Group, Cycle City Hawaii and the Hawaii Theatre Center.

COOKS FROM THE VALLEY

MAY 23-24, 27-29 — Volunteers are needed May 23-24 and 27-29 for driving and handling positions in support of a Cooks from the Valley event. The Cooks from the Valley event will be held May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation-sponsored Beachfest. Volunteers are needed to help perform duties, including as drivers, luggage handlers, food prep, cooks’ assistants, servers, set-up and cleanup crews throughout the week. FMI: Lt. Nicole Augins at 448-3872 or nicole.augins.1@us.af.mil.

WAIKIKI CONCERT TO HONOR VETERANS OF VIETNAM WAR

MAY 24 — A free concert event to honor Vietnam War veterans and their families will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell. The event will feature internationally acclaimed singer Tony Orlando, local musicians Gordon Freitas and Folk, Peter Apo and the Marine Fleet Band. The event will also feature special guest speaker Ann-Margret and celebrity emcee Rick Hamada.

In addition, the event will include addresses by retired military and POWs. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free and no tickets are required. All ages are welcome. No outside food or beverages are allowed. FMI: 441-1007.

MUSEUM VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

MAY 25, 27 — Pacific Aviation Museum is seeking volunteers for two upcoming events at the museum. Volunteers are needed for the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary commemoration banquet on May 25. The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will arrive at 3:30 p.m. In addition, volunteers are needed for the museum’s F-105 dedication event on May 27. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers will arrive at 10:30 a.m. Please wear all black, a museum polo or aloha business attire, no jeans or hats. FMI: Consuela Rodriguez at Consuela.rodriguez@pacificaviationmuseum.org or (904) 309-1817.

VIETNAM WAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY

MAY 25 TO 29 — Events will be held on Oahu commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. A “Welcome Home” banquet to honor POWs/MIA, Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star families and all returning Vietnam veterans will be held at 4 p.m. May 25 at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Reservations are required at PacificAviationMuseum.org/WelcomeHome. FMI: including fees, contact Jobeth.Marihugh@ PacificAviationMuseum.org or call 892-3345. The Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade in Waikiki will begin with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 27 at Fort DeRussy, Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Park. In addition, Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft, the F-105 at 11 a.m. May 27 in the museum’s hangar 79. A meet-and-greet with Vietnam veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 at Pacific Aviation Museum hangar 79. Finally, a combined city, state and national memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). FMI: visit www.vietnam50years.org and www.pacificaviationmuseum.org/

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

MAY 27 — A free special outdoor presentation of the animated movie “Sing” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange lower parking lot. FMI: 423-3287.

BEACHFEST/COOKS FROM THE VALLEY AT HICKAM HARBOR

MAY 29 — Beachfest, sponsored by Armed Services YMCA, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickam Harbor. It will be open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. The event will include a free steak lunch, courtesy of Cooks from the Valley. In addition, the Beachfest event will include contests, activities, and music by military bands. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY SYMPOSIUM

MAY 31, JUNE 1 — Marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will present award-winning authors and historians Craig Symonds and Jonathan Parshall in a two-day symposium. A Battle of Midway exhibit reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 31. The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1. FMI: email Education@PacificAviationMuseum.org or call 445-9137 or register online at www.PacificAviationMuseum.org/Midway

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Megan Leavey

Based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MAY 19

7:00 PM • The Promise (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 20

3:00 PM • Free sneak preview of Megan Leavey (PG-13)

The movie is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 1:30 p.m. Active-duty military card holders will receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders can get two tickets per ID card. Patrons must be seated by 2:30 p.m.

6:00 PM • Unforgettable (R)

SUNDAY — MAY 21

2:30 PM • The Boss Baby (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • The Promise (PG-13)

7:20 PM • The Zookeeper’s Wife (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MAY 25

7:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MAY 19

7:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 20

3:00 PM • Free studio appreciation advance screening (PG-13)

Tickets will be available at the exchange food court. Seating is open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to show time. The name of the movie is to be announced.

6:00 PM • Unforgettable (R)

SUNDAY — MAY 21

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

THURSDAY — MAY 25

7:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)