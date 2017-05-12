May Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

COMBINED MILITARY BAND CONCERT MAY 20 — The free and open-to-the-public 32nd Annual Combined Military Band Concert will be held at the historic Hawaii Theatre with open seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert start time. The Honolulu Navy League is sponsoring the event. Admission and seating is not guaranteed and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. This year the United States Marine Forces of the Pacific Band will be the military lead and they will be led and conducted by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Sherlock. The combined band features service members from each branch of the military, with each respective conductor taking turns overseeing patriotic songs. Tickets will be available for pickup at JN Auto Group, Cycle City Hawaii and the Hawaii Theatre Center.

Photo by Honolulu Navy League

FOOD DISTRIBUTION VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

TODAY — A Honolulu Community Action Program volunteer opportunity to help distribute food to low-income families will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St., Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes. This consists of packaging and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa. crowder@navy.mil.

POLICE WEEK

MAY 15-19 — The Joint Base Security Department will hold events in remembrance of Police Week. On May 15, the department will host a retreat ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the Missing Man Memorial. The ceremony will include remembrance of fallen Air Force defenders and Navy master-at-arms, a 21-gun salute, guest speakers, and a mass formation of Security Department personnel. Uniform of the day is acceptable for attendees. On May 17, there will be an open house from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ka Makani Community Center (Porter Gate). The event will include a display of the department’s equipment and vehicles, pictures with McGruff the crime dog and more. On May 19, the Security Department members will participate in a basewide ruck march to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

HERITAGE MONTH EVENT, MEAL

MAY 17 — A special presentation in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater. The event will include family activities, interactive and information booths and displays, and a keynote address from 10 to 11 a.m. by retired Col. Walter Kaneakua. The theme of the heritage month is “Unite Our Voices By Speaking Together.” This year’s heritage month event will highlight the upcoming homecoming of Hokulea, the sailing canoe returning from a worldwide voyage. A special meal will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Aina Dining Facility. The cost of the meal is $10.95 per person. The special meal is open to active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

SCHOOL VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

MAY 19, 25 — Lehua Elementary School at 791 Lehua Ave. in Pearl City is seeking volunteers for two events. There are 20 volunteers sought for an obstacle course May 19, from noon to 2:30 p.m. In addition, there are 15 volunteers needed May 25 from 8 to 11 a.m. FMI: Cheryl Trujillo (808) 307-3740 or at Cheryl_Trujillo@notes.k12. hi.us.

WEST LOCH REMEMBRANCE

MAY 21 — A West Loch Internees Celebration of Life and Memory will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). The ceremony commemorates the West Loch Disaster that occurred in 1944 and claimed 163 lives. The event will be hosted by the African American Diversity Cultural Center Hawaii.

COOKS FROM THE VALLEY

MAY 23-24, 27-29 — Volunteers are needed May 23-24 and 27-29 for driving and handling positions in support of a Cooks From the Valley event. The Cooks From the Valley event will be held May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation-sponsored Beach Fest. Cooks from the Valley are a group of people who donate their time and money to grill steaks for military service men and women. In preparation for and support of the approximately 40 cooks, volunteers are needed to help perform duties, including as drivers, luggage handlers, food prep, cooks’ assistants, servers, set-up and cleanup crews throughout the week. FMI: contact Lt. Nicole Augins at 448-3872 or nicole. augins.1@us.af.mil.

VIETNAM WAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY

MAY 25 TO 29 — Events will be held on Oahu commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. A “Welcome Home” banquet to honor POWs/MIA, Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star families and all returning Vietnam veterans will be held at 4 p.m. May 25 at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Reservations are required at PacificAviationMuseum.org/ WelcomeHome. FMI: including fees, contact Jobeth.Marihugh@ PacificAviationMuseum.org or call 892-3345. The Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade in Waikiki will begin with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 27 at Fort DeRussy, Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Park. In addition, Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft, the F-105 at 11 a.m. May 27 in the museum’s hangar 79. A meet–and-greet with Vietnam veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 at Pacific Aviation Museum hangar 79. Finally, a combined city, state and national memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). FMI: visit www.vietnam50years.org and www.pacificaviationmuseum.org/

BEACHFEST EVENT

MAY 29 — Beachfest, sponsored by Armed Services YMCA, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickam Harbor. It will be open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. The event will include a free steak lunch, courtesy of Cooks from the Valley. In addition, Beachfest will include contests, activities, crafts, music by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii, and valet bike parking. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Zookeeper’s Wife

The Zookeeper’s Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MAY 12

7:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 13

2:30 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

4:40 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

6:40 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MAY 14

2:30 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D) (PG)

4:30 PM • The Zookeeper’s Wife (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Ghost in the Shell (PG-13)

MONDAY — MAY 15

11:00 AM • Moana (NDVD Free Admission)

(PG)

THURSDAY — MAY 18

7:00 PM • Going In Style (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MAY 12

7:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MAY 13

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

6:00 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MAY 14

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

THURSDAY — MAY 18

7:00 PM • The Zookeeper’s Wife (PG-13)