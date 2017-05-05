Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

HERITAGE MONTH EVENT, MEAL MAY 17 — A special presentation in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater. The event will include family activities, interactive and information booths and displays, and a keynote address from 10 to 11 a.m. by retired Col. Walter Kaneakua.

A special meal for $10.95 will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Aina dining facility. The theme of the heritage month is “Unite Our Voices By Speaking Together.” This year’s heritage month event will highlight the upcoming homecoming of Hokulea, the sailing canoe returning from a worldwide voyage.

MOTHER’S DAY CARD-MAKING

MAY 6 — A free card-making event for Mother’s Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall second floor. The event is open to all authorized patrons. FMI: 423-3287 or Stephanie. Lau@nexweb.org.

PET MONTH EVENT

MAY 6 — A National Pet Month adoption event with the Oahu SPCA and Hawaiian Humane Society will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall side tent. FMI: 423-3287 or Stephanie. Lau@nexweb.org.

BUILDING CHILDREN’S SELF-ESTEEM

MAY 8 — A class on building self-esteem in children will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FULL SPEED AHEAD

MAY 8, 15, 17, 22 — Full Speed Ahead training will be held at the Harold B. Estes Leadership Center, Building 1509. The training is to combat destructive behaviors across the fleet, while reinforcing the Navy’s Core Attributes and Signature Behaviors. The training will be from noon to 2 p.m. on May 8, 15 and 22, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 17. Attendance size is limited to 40 seats per session. Muster sheets will be provided, and once training is complete, they will be sent to each command’s training lead FMI: QMCS (SW) Jesse Garcia at jesse.r.garcia1@navy.mil.

POSITIVE PARENTING

MAY 9 — A class on positive parenting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

MAY 9 — A class called “Federal Employment 101” will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to help participants navigate the USAJobs website. In addition, a separate class on writing resumes for the private sector will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on the same day and location. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

MAY 9-10 — The two-day Million Dollar Sailor/ Airman will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about all aspects of budgeting and financing. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILITARY SPOUSES AND FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT CLASS

MAY 10 — A class for military spouses to learn about federal employment will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This is a special class in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Month. This course covers all of the same material found in the regular federal employment workshop with the addition of a lengthier question-and-answer session on federal employment options for military spouses and programs, such as hiring preferences for federal jobs. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS

MAY 10, 17, 24 — A class on developing and strengthening communication skills will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

MAY 11 — A workshop called “Smooth Move” will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

MAY 11 — A suicide prevention awareness class will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can learn ways to prevent suicide, including building resilience, coping positively with life stress and relationships with peers, co-workers and families. They will also be taught to identify risk and protective factors that raise suicide risk, and how to apply ACT (Ask, Care, Treat) techniques. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK AND PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

MAY 12 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

MAY 12 — A class on anger management will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WEST LOCH REMEMBRANCE

MAY 21 — A West Loch Internees Celebration of Life and Memory will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). The ceremony commemorates the West Loch Disaster that occurred in 1944 and claimed 163 lives. The event will be hosted by the African American Diversity Cultural Center Hawaii.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

MAY 27 — A free special outdoor presentation of the animated movie “Sing!” for the family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) lower parking lot. The event will include light refreshments and food for purchase. The event is for authorized patrons, who can bring their blankets and beach chairs to this event. Free tickets to the event can be picked up at the NEX mall aloha center. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie.Lau@nexweb.org.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy — whether he likes it or not.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY MAY 5

7:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

SATURDAY — MAY 6

2:30 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

7:00 PM • Sneak preview of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (PG-13)

The preview is open to the fi rst 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 5:30 p.m. Active duty military card holders will receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense card holders can receive two tickets per ID card. Patrons must be seated by 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY — MAY 7

2:30 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D) (PG)

4:30 PM • Beauty and The Beast (3-D) (PG)

7:00 PM • Going in Style (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MAY 11

7:00 PM • Beauty and The Beast (PG)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MAY 5

7:00 PM • Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

SATURDAY MAY 6

Studio appreciation advance screening. Free admission to a movie rated PG-13. Tickets will be available at your local exchange food court. Seating is open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. The show time and movie are to be announced.

SUNDAY MAY 7

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

THURSDAY MAY 11

7:00 PM • Going in Style (PG-13)