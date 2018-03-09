March marks National Nutrition Month

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 09, 2018

Cheryl Masters

Registered Dietitian and Health Promotion Specialist Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Each March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates National Nutrition Month. The theme for 2018 is “Go Further with Food,” a reminder that each one of us holds the tool to make healthier food choices.

Making small changes during National Nutrition Month, and over time, will help improve your health now and into the future.

Going further with food is important for many reasons. Whether it’s starting the day off with a healthy breakfast or eating right for an athletic event, the foods you choose can make a big difference. Preparing foods at home, rather than eating out, can be healthier and save you money in the long run.

Some ways in which we can make better choices are: • Include a variety of healthful foods, from all of the food groups, on a regular basis.

• Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more.

• Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days. Plan ways to use leftovers later in the week.

• Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you, as ChooseMyPlate. gov encourages us to do. • Continue to use good food safety practices.

• Find activities that you enjoy, and be physically active most days of the week.

• Realize the benefits of healthy eating, by consulting with a health care professional.

Find out more, including your personal daily calorie limit, at www.ChooseMyPlate.gov.

