March Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

FAITH AND RESILIENCE SPEAKER EVENT

TODAY — Dave Roever will be sharing his story of faith and resilience from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The event is open to everyone with base access and no registration is needed. Roever joined the Navy and served as a riverboat gunner in Vietnam. He was burned beyond recognition when a grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for 14 months, where he underwent numerous major surgeries. Using his life as an example, he addresses issues relevant to his audience and presents concrete solutions to life’s problems. FMI: RPC Kimberly Bell at 473-0054 or email Kimberly.a.bell@navy.mil.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

MARCH 6 — A civilian resume writing class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a draft resume and a civilian job announcement you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING MARCH 7 — Sponsor

training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The training is designed to give the new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families with their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

MARCH 7, 8 — The Million Dollar Sailor/ Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over two days at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel who can learn about proper budgeting techniques, credit management, savings and investment options, insurance, military pay and allowances, consumer rip-offs, how to obtain a loan, credit scores, reports, and new and used car purchasing techniques. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FORMER WAVE TO BE HONORED

MARCH 8 — Monica Sosaya, a Korean War-era former WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), will be honored with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The luncheon will be held in conjunction with Women’s History Month. Seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, email blair.gradel1@navy.mil.

BUILDING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

MARCH 8 — A class on building self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ASIST TRAINING MARCH 8, 9 — Applied

Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over two days at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. This is an interactive workshop, where attendees learn and practice skills of identifying those at risk of suicide, how to better listen to and care for those at risk, and how to link them to appropriate resources. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE MARCH 9 — A Smooth

Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process such as entitlements, travel regulations, shipping your vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork, clearing quarters, researching the new base and location and financial planning. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY MARCH 17 —

A Hawaii Foodbank volunteer opportunity will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. It consists of packaging up and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. Participants should wear tennis shoes and civilian clothing is allowed. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at alyssa.crowder@navy.mil.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH EVENT

MARCH 22 — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board Diversity Working Group is sponsoring a free Leadership, Experience and Innovation seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Daniel K. Inouye Regional Center Auditorium, 1845 Wasp Blvd., building 176. Dr. Kathleen McChesney will be the guest speaker. McChesney has held various leadership positions in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, culminating as an executive assistant director, the United States Catholic Bishops’ Conference and The Walt Disney Company. She is a recipient of the President’s Award for Distinguished Public Service and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the National Center for Women in Policing. FMI: To register for the seminar go to http://ow.ly/zvye309q1yo.

MOVIE SHOWTIME

Monster trucks

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a monster truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 3

7:00 PM A DOG’S PURPOSE (PG)

SATURDAY — MARCH 4

2:30 PM A DOG’S PURPOSE (PG)

7:00 PM KONG: SKULL ISLAND

(SNEAK PREVIEW) (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 5

2:30 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (3-D) (PG)

4:50 PM SPLIT (PG-13)

7:20 PM XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

(PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 9

7:00 PM SPLIT (PG-13)

TODAY — MARCH 3

7:00 PM RESIDENT EVIL:

THE FINAL CHAPTER (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 4

3:00 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (PG)

6:00 PM XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER

CAGE (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 5

3:00 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (PG)

THURSDAY — MARCH 9

7:00 PM RESIDENT EVIL:

THE FINAL CHAPTER (R)