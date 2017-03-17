Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

LEGAL OFFICE HOURS UPDATE

NOW — The Joint Base Legal Office will no longer offer powers of attorney and notary services on Thursdays. Federal notary and power of attorney services walk-in hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in legal assistance attorney consultations are Monday to Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For appointments, call 473-4717. The office is now offering the option for people to generate their own special powers of attorney online by visiting www.jag.navy.mil/legal_services/SPOA.htm

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CSADD AWARENESS

TODAY — A St. Patrick’s Day awareness event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nimitz Gate, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Sailors from the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) will hold signs and posters in support of camaraderie, encouraging their peers to make positive decisions and to remind them to “keep what they’ve earned.”

PEARL HARBOR SURVIVOR’S BIRTHDAY

TODAY — Pearl Harbor survivor Everett Hyland turns 94 today, and the public is invited to help celebrate. They can go to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 10 a.m. today, March 17, to wish him a happy birthday. On Dec. 7, 1941, Hyland was aboard the Battleship USS Pennsylvania, flagship of the Pacific Fleet. He was so badly wounded by a blast that day that his own friends did not recognize him. He spent nine months in recovery, and then went back to sea. Since 1995, Everett has volunteered at the visitor center on Sundays, where he shares his story with visitors. FMI: www.nps.gov/valr and www.facebook.com/ValorNPS.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

TODAY — A Honolulu Community Action Program volunteer opportunity will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. It consists of helping distribute food for a low-income housing area. Participants should wear closed toed shoes and comfortable clothing. FMI: UT1 Franklyn Vasquez at franklyn.vasquez@navy.mil.

WORK, LIFE BALANCE

MARCH 20 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CAR BUYING STRATEGIES

MARCH 21 — A class on car buying strategies will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Participants can learn how to negotiate and determine what they can afford, plan for various expenditures of a car, trade-ins, discounts and financing, high-pressure sales tactics and tricks to watch out for, and education on financing a new or used car. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BOOTS TO BUSINESS

MARCH 21-22 — A two-day “Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Boots to Business” seminar will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This seminar, provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, can assist participants in understanding how to launch and grow a business as a post-military career. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH EVENT

MARCH 22 — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board Diversity Working Group is sponsoring a free Leadership, Experience and Innovation seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Daniel K. Inouye Regional Center Auditorium, 1845 Wasp Blvd., building 176. Dr. Kathleen McChesney will be the guest speaker. McChesney has held various leadership positions in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, culminating as an executive assistant director, the United States Catholic Bishops’ Conference and The Walt Disney Company. She is a recipient of the President’s Award for Distinguished Public Service and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the National Center for Women in Policing. FMI: To register for the seminar go to https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-history-leadership-experience-and-innovation-seminar-tickets-31620206890.

NAVIGATING USAJOBS

MARCH 23 — A class on navigating USAJOBS and federal resumes will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Registration highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a federal job announcement from USAJOBS that you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PURPLE CRYING

MARCH 23 — A class on PURPLE Crying will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hickam Medical Building. PURPLE stands for Peak of crying, Unexpected, Resists soothing, Pain-like face, Long-lasting, Evening. The period of PURPLE Crying is the phrase used to describe the time in a baby’s life when they cry more than any other time. The class aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience during this challenging period. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

USO SPRING VISIT

MARCH 25 — The USO Spring Visit 2017 will feature a free variety show on March 25 at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The show will start at 12:45 p.m. and gates open at noon. The start time has been moved up from its previous 1 p.m start.The event is open all military-affiliated personnel and their sponsored guests. The event is scheduled to feature country music artist Craig Morgan, Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist Katie Meili, mentalist Jim Karol, celebrity chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine and UFC commentator and former champion Dominick Cruz. The lineup is subject to change without notice. In addition, the 12,000 Scouts of Aloha Council will provide free flavored popcorn at their booth while supplies last.

FMI: email info@greatlifehawaii.com or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

THE GREAT WALL

In this action-fantasy epic set in 11th century China, two mercenaries from the West (Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal) are captured by a military organization that are headquartered in a fortress on the Great Wall. In time, the duo get caught up in a battle between the Chinese warriors and a supernatural menace that the Great Wall was built to repel.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 17

7:00 PM JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 18

2:30 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

5:00 PM FIST FIGHT (R)

7:10 PM THE GREAT WALL (3-D) (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 19

2:30 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (3-D) (PG)

4:50 PM RINGS (PG-13)

7:10 PM JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

THURSDAY — MARCH 23

7:00 PM THE GREAT WALL (PG-13)

TODAY — MARCH 17

7:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

SATURDAY — MARCH 18

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

6:00 PM RINGS (PG)

SUNDAY — MARCH 19

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

THURSDAY — MARCH 23

7:00 PM FIST FIGHT (R)