March Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE RECRUITMENT MARCH 10 — A U.S. Department of State recruitment event will be held at 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Diplomat-in-residence Melissa Martinez will host an information session highlighting civil service and foreign-service careers with the U.S. Department of State. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT MARCH 13 — A stress management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT MARCH 14 — A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING MARCH 14 — A class on navigating USAJOBS and federal resumes will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. A resume writing class will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a draft resume and a job announcement you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FBI RECRUITMENT MARCH 14 — A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recruitment event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Agency representatives will be available to discuss career choices, qualification requirements and hiring procedures. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FINANCIAL PLANNING FOR RETIREMENT MARCH 14 — A class on financial planning for retirement will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WOMEN’S HISTORY OBSERVANCE, MEAL MARCH 15 — A Women’s History Month special observance event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. The event will honor trailblazing women. A special meal will follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro. The meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.55. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH STORY TIMES MARCH 15, 29 — A children’s story time in honor of Women’s History Month will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. March 15 at the Joint Base Library. In addition, a storytime for all in honor of Women’s History Month will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. March 29 at the Joint Base Library. FMI: Capt. Rashida Brown at (315) 448-1620 or rashida.brown@us.af.mil or Capt. Deline Tengen at (315) 449-0864 or deline.tengen.1@us.af.mil.

SURVIVOR BENEFIT PLAN CLASS MARCH 15 — A survivor benefit plan (SBP) class will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The SBP is an insurance plan that will pay your surviving spouse a monthly payment (annuity) to help make up for the loss of your retirement income. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS MARCH 15 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) can learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FINANCIAL READINESS FOR AIR FORCE SUPERVISORS MARCH 16 — A one-day financial training for Air Force supervisors will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It is designed to provide a basic understanding of typical financial problems, how to deal with a financial crisis with one of your members, and create an awareness of available resources. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING MARCH 16 — A class on positive parenting skills will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics include establishing positive relationships, disciplining assertively and creating realistic expectations. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT MARCH 17 — A workshop on conflict management will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

IA RESOURCE FAIR MARCH 17 — An Individual Augmentee (IA) resource fair will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The event is open to all IA Sailors, their families, command coordinators, ombudsmen and command support teams. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY MARCH 17 — A Hawaii Foodbank volunteer opportunity will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. It consists of packaging up and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. Participants should wear tennis shoes and civilian clothing is allowed. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at alyssa. crowder@navy.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

THE SPACE BETWEEN US

In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot — an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, Gardner is eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — March 10

7:00 PM The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D)(PG)

SATURDAY — March 11

2:30 PM The LEGO Batman Movie (PG)

5:00 PM Rings (PG-13)

7:20 PM John Wick: Chapter 2 (R)

SUNDAY — March 12

2:30 PM A Dog’s Purpose (PG)

5:00 PM The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D) (PG)

7:10 PM The Space Between Us (PG-13)

THURSDAY — March 16

7:00 PM A Dog’s Purpose (PG)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — March 10

7:00 PM Split (PG-13)

SATURDAY — March 11

3:00 PM A Dog’s Purpose (PG)

6:00 PM The Founder (PG-13)

SUNDAY — March 12

3:00 PM A Dog’s Purpose (PG)

THURSDAY — March 16

7:00 PM The Space Between Us (PG-13)