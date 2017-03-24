Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

LUNCH FELLOWSHIP NOW — A Breath of Fresh Prayer lunch fellowship will be held every

Tuesday during Lent, now through April 11, from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the third deck conference room at Building 150, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. All are welcome and they can bring their lunch. FMI: ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen, NRH Religious Programs Office, at 473-0054.

USO SPRING VISIT MARCH 25 — The USO Spring Visit 2017 will feature a free variety show on March 25 at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The show will start at 12:45 p.m. and gates open at noon. The start time has been moved up from its previous 1 p.m. start. The event is open all military-affiliated personnel and their sponsored guests. The event is scheduled to feature country music artist Craig Morgan, Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist Katie Meili, mentalist Jim Karol, celebrity chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine and UFC commentator and former champion Dominick Cruz. The lineup is subject to change without notice. In addition, the 12,000 Scouts of Aloha Council will provide free flavored popcorn at their booth while supplies last. FMI email info@greatlifehawaii.com or visit the website www.greatlifehawaii.com.

ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS MARCH 28 — A class on anger management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

JBPHH MENU REVIEW BOARD MARCH 28 — A Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam menu review board meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Hale Aina Dining Facility, building 1860, on Andrews Street. Suggestions and feedback are being sought to improve morale and quality of life. FMI: 449-1666.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH STORY TIME

MARCH 29 — A story time for all in honor of Women’s History Month will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. March 29 at the Joint Base Library. FMI: Capt. Rashida Brown at (315) 448-1620 or rashida.brown@us.af.mil or Capt. Deline Tengen at (315) 449-0864 or deline.tengen.1@us.af.mil.

BABY DAYS EVENTS MARCH 31, APRIL 1-2 — Authorized patrons expecting a new baby, giving birth for the first time, or needing newborn support can see demonstrations by organizations such as the Military and Family Support Center, Fit4MOM and Babies Breast Friend at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall children’s department. There will be experts on site to answer questions from breastfeeding to post-pregnancy exercise to new parent support. No purchase is necessary. FMI: 423-3287 or email stephanie.lau@nexweb.org.

AFTER GPS MARCH 31 — An After GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It will include briefings on survivor benefits, Tricare, Veterans Affairs, the Workforce Development Office and Capstone preparation. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process and how participants can present themselves as the best candidate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAFETALK WORKSHOP MARCH 31 — A safeTALK workshop will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The safeTALK trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect that person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FORD ISLAND BRIDGE RUN APRIL 1 —

The 20th Annual Ford Island 10K will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. The Ford Island Bridge will be closed from 6:55 to 7:35 a.m. in support of the run. The race will start at 7 a.m. at the entrance to the bridge, proceed clockwise around the island and end at Richardson Field 6, across from Aloha Stadium. The first 3,000 finishers will receive medals. No pets will be allowed. Fees are $40 late entry fee (after March 15), and $45 race day entry (accepted until 6:45 a.m.). Online registration closes on March 24. Mail-in entries will not be accepted if postmarked after March 27. Packet pick-up is Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richardson Pool building 1, located across from Rainbow Bay Marina. FMI: 473-0784/2494/2437.

YMCA CAMP ERDMAN COMMUNITY DAY

APRIL 1 — Families are invited to experience some of the fun and adventure YMCA Camp Erdman offers through its summer camp programs at its annual free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are invited to spend a free day at YMCA Camp Erdman for tours, camp activities and to learn what the camp has to offer. The camp address is 69-385 Farrington Highway in Waialua. FMI: 637-4615 or visit the website www.CampErdman.org to register online.

WALK TO SAFETY APRIL 3 — The Joint Base Office of Emergency Management will hold a Tsunami Awareness one-mile Walk to Safety at 11:30 a.m. to inform the base community about tsunami preparedness. At 11:45 a.m., participants will walk from the hazard zone to the safe zone in conjunction with the monthly siren test. The event will start at Aloha Aina Park and will finish at Hickam Fitness Center. Transportation will be provided back to the starting point. FMI: 448-2754.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

APRIL 8 — Breakfast with the Easter bunny will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange food court lanai. The event will include glitter tattoos, balloon art, arts and crafts and prizes. The event will also include a French toast and ham breakfast, goody bags, and a framed picture with the Easter bunny. The cost for children is $12, and for adults is $8. The event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287 or email stephanie.lau@nexweb.org.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

ROCK DOG

Bodi, a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the next village guard to a group of fun-loving, countryside sheep, but fears he doesn’t have the passion to assume the role from his dad, Khampa. Everything changes when a radio literally falls out of the sky and Bodi hears a song by rock legend Angus Scattergood, opening his heart to a musical world he must explore. Leaving home to chase his destiny in the big city, Bodi attracts the attention of Khampa’s nemesis Linnux, the leader of a hungry wolf pack. It is up to Bodi to save his family and friends from harm without giving up his newfound dream.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 24

7:00 PM GET OUT (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 25

2:30 PM ROCK DOG (PG)

4:40 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

7:00 PM THE GREAT WALL (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 26

2:30 PM ROCK DOG (PG)

4:20 PM FIST FIGHT (R)

6:30 PM JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

THURSDAY — MARCH 30

7:00 PM FIST FIGHT (R)

TODAY — MARCH 24

7:00 PM JOHN WICK CHAPTER 2 (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 25

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

6:00 PM FIFTY SHADES DARKER (R)

SUNDAY — MARCH 26

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

THURSDAY — MARCH 30

7:00 PM FIFTY SHADES DARKER (R)