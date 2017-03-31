Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

BABY DAYS EVENTS MARCH 31, APRIL 1-2 — Authorized patrons expecting a new baby, giving birth for the first time, or needing newborn support can see demonstrations by organizations such as the Military and Family Support Center, Fit4MOM and Babies Breast Friend at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall children’s department. There will be experts on site to answer questions from breastfeeding to post-pregnancy exercise to new parent support. No purchase is necessary. FMI: 423-3287 or email stephanie.lau@nexweb.org.

FORD ISLAND BRIDGE RUN APRIL 1 — The 20th Annual Ford Island 10K will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. The Ford Island Bridge will be closed from 6:55 to 7:35 a.m. in support of the run. Motorists and pedestrians should plan accordingly. The race will start at 7 a.m. at the entrance to the bridge, proceed clockwise around the island and end at Richardson Field 6, across from Aloha Stadium. No pets will be allowed. Fees are $45 race day entry, accepted until 6:45 a.m. The first 3,000 finishers will receive medals. FMI: 473-0784/2494/2437.

YMCA CAMP ERDMAN COMMUNITY DAY APRIL 1 — Families are invited to experience some of the fun and adventure YMCA Camp Erdman offers through its summer camp programs at its annual free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are invited to spend a free day at YMCA Camp Erdman for tours, camp activities and to learn what the camp has to offer. The camp address is 69-385 Farrington Highway in Waialua. FMI: 637-4615 or visit the website www. CampErdman.org to register online.

PROCLAMATION AND PINWHEEL PLANTING APRIL 3 — A proclamation and pinwheel planting designating April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Building 150. Rear Adm. John Fuller, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, and Col. Richard Smith, Joint Base deputy commander, will participate in the events. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WALK TO SAFETY APRIL 3 — The Joint Base Office of Emergency Management will hold a tsunami awareness one-mile “Walk to Safety” at 11:30 a.m. to inform the base community about tsunami preparedness. At 11:45 a.m., participants will walk from the hazard zone to the safe zone in conjunction with the monthly siren test. The event will start at Aloha Aina Park and will finish at Hickam Fitness Center. Transportation will be provided back to the starting point. FMI: 448-2754.

FINANCIAL LEADERSHIP SEMINAR APRIL 4 — A division officers’ financial leadership seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This one-day training is for non-Command Financial Specialist (CFS)-trained E-7s and above. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING APRIL 4 — Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The training is designed to give the new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS APRIL 4, 5 — Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Accessing Higher Education Track will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over two days at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The course is designed to guide participants through the complicated decisions involved in choosing a degree program, college institution and funding, as well as completing the admissions process. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

GOLD STAR SPOUSES DAY APRIL 5 — Gold Star Spouses Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange. Military and Family Support Center will be at the Navy Exchange in the rotunda in recognition of Gold Star Spouses Day. The Navy Exchange will be sponsoring the event with gift bags available for spouses. Gold Star Identification Cards are required. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CIA RECRUITMENT APRIL 5 — A CIA recruitment seminar will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. A CIA representative will be on hand to discuss qualification procedures and the hiring process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES APRIL 5 — A civilian resume writing class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. In addition, a class on federal resumes and USAJOBS will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a draft resume and a job announcement you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HOME BUYING APRIL 6 — A workshop on buying a home will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ASIST TRAINING APRIL 6-7 — Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held over two days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BUILDING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN APRIL 7 — A class on building self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

LOGAN



In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 31

7:00 PM THE SHACK (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 1

2:30 PM ROCK DOG (PG)

4:30 PM JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

7:00 PM LOGAN (R)

SUNDAY — APRIL 2

2:30 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

4:50 PM THE GREAT WALL (3-D) (PG-13)

7:00 PM THE SHACK (PG-13)

THURSDAY — APRIL 6

7:00 PM GET OUT (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 31

7:00 PM GET OUT (R)

SATURDAY — APRIL 1

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

6:00 PM THE GREAT WALL (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 2

3:00 PM THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

THURSDAY — APRIL 6

7:00 PM FIFTY SHADES DARKER (R)