Marauders defense makes strong debut in win

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

It wasn’t the most efficient game by any stretch, but the Marauders did enough in the first half, before blowing the lid off of Headquarters Pacific Air Forces (HQ PACAF) in the second half to win, 26-6, Sept. 18 in a season-opening Red Division intramural flag football matchup at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win by the Marauders got the team off to a great start in the brand new season, while HQ PACAF must regroup for its next game Sept. 25 against Zero Fox Trot.

“In the first week, you’re trying get through the bumps,” said Marauders QB Staff Sgt. Dustin Vangordon. “I think as the game progressed, we started to get better and came together better. At the end, we started scoring and balls were flying through the air. It was good.”

The year layoff didn’t seem to have any effect on the Marauders offense in the team’s first drive of the game.

Starting at their own 20, the Marauders easily maneuvered downfield and needed only five plays to punch the ball into the end zone for an early 6-0 lead, which became 7-0 after a successful point after touchdown.

During the drive, the Marauders racked up chunks of yards on every play, before erasing the final 20 yards with a scoring pass from Senior Airman Jamal Jones to Tech. Sgt. Darren Pleasant.

Although the Marauders got on the scoreboard early, the off-season rust slowed down their attack all the way to halftime, where the team held a 7-0 advantage.

The Marauders defense was up to the challenge and stepped up to shut down HQ PACAF.

Jones was especially tough on defense, where, playing in the trenches, he was a disruptive force by adding constant pressure in the backfield.

During one drive in the first half by HQ PACAF, Jones took full control and picked up three sacks for losses.

After half time, the Marauders defense held HQ PACAF to a quick four-and out, and then, like they did in the first half, took their first drive of the second half and drove all the way to pay dirt.

Starting from their own 39, the Marauders used up four plays, before Vangordon found Staff Sgt. Isaac Logan in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard hookup and touchdown to make it 13-0.

“A lot of it was just trying to make adjustments in the game,” Vangordon said about the team’s first of three second-half touchdowns.

“There were things I was seeing that other people weren’t seeing and there were things they were seeing that I wasn’t seeing. It was just figuring out where the ball should go.”

With the team up by two scores, the Marauders defense picked up right where they left off.

Appearing to have full control of the game, the Marauders defense may have shut the door on HQ PACAF for good, when defensive back Tech. Sgt. Joshua Lawson stepped in front of a pass at midfield, made the pick and took it all the way to the house for a touchdown and 20-0 lead after the PAT.

Much to their credit, HQ PACAF kept on fighting and even got on the scoreboard, when quarterback Senior Airman Austin Ludden threw a long bomb into the hands of Air Force recruit Kymani Taylor, who took the ball into the end zone.

However, with time running out, Vangordon found Logan one more time for the duo’s second touchdown of the game on a 60-yard catch-and-run to the house.

“It’s really about fine tuning,” Vangordon said about the up-and-down game by the offense. “We were a little sloppy. We have all the talent out there and we know what we’re doing, so it’s all about fine tuning.”