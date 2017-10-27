Mamala Bay Golf Course continuing $2 Tuesdays for holiday season

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

Story and photo by Veronika McKenney

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Due to the success of the last two months, Mamala Bay Golf Course will continue to offer $2 Tuesdays in November and December. The recently launched special offers everybody a chance to try out golfing skills at the driving range. For $2, patrons get two baskets of balls while the golf clubs are available to borrow for free.

This provides a value for seasoned golfers as an opportunity to sharpen their skills. For those new to golf, it is a way to swing the club for the first time and test their abilities. As a bonus, everybody can get free tips from certified PGA instructors.

Carl Kelly, the manager of Mamala Bay Golf Course, said he is very happy with the response to the special.

“It is nice to see people who have never played golf to come and enjoy the sport for the very first time, and then return to play some more,” Kelly said.

In addition, event is an opportunity to have some family bonding time during the holiday season. It is open to anybody over 6 years old. The $2 Tuesdays are held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday in November and December on the driving range at Mamala Bay Golf Course.

For more information, call 449-2304 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.