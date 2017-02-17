Maintaining facilities, unit integrity: Airmen transfer to new dorms

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Story and photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

15th Wing Public Affairs

Earlier this month, Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) started moving from building 1805 into the newly renovated building 1843.

From Feb. 1 to March 15, Airmen currently stationed at JBPHH will pack their belongings and head to their new accommodations. All newcomers will be automatically assigned a room in the renovated dormitories.

Over the next several months, building 1805 will undergo several renovations stemming from the issues caused by the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Issues within building 1805 have resulted in many of the rooms becoming damaged due to leaking AC units,” said Staff Sgt. Tracey Newton, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron Airman dormitory leader.

“As members of the dorm management team, we want to make sure that our junior enlisted members are being taken care of, and this renovation effort is crucial to ensuring that.”

According to the dorm management team, building 1843 features all new furniture and appliances.

“I think residents will be excited about the upgraded features,” Newton added.

“There are a total of three lounges, each having a new flat screen TV and one with a pool table. The renovated dorm also features three kitchens, a snack room, as well as brand new washers and dryers.”

The move also provides an opportunity for Airmen to bond with others in their unit.

“By housing Airmen together with members from their units, we are helping promote espirit-de-corps and camaraderie, as well as build and establish wingmanship between individuals,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Andrews, 647th Air Base Group superintendent.

“This transition has provided the unaccompanied housing team the opportunity to house units together in order to help foster development and ease transition for our first term Airmen.”

The renovations for building 1805 are expected to be completed by 2020.