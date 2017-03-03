Luapele Gate to close March 6 for construction

| Mar 03, 2017

Chaplain Kahu Kordell Kekoa of Kamehameha Schools blesses the maile lei held by Austin Nakoa, president of The Nakoa Companies, and Cmdr. Michael O'Beirne, Public Works Department JBPHH Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division director, during a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 22 at Whitmore Gate, Wahiawa Annex. Whitmore Gate is one of two gates to become automated vehicle gates. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Luuthuy Quan

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Luapele Gate, the back gate to the Makalapa compound via Salt Lake Boulevard, is scheduled to close on March 6 for AVG construction. Drivers should use Borchers’ Gate for access to the Makalapa Compound.

Whitmore Gate at Wahiawai Annex is one of two Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) gates that will become automated vehicle gates (AVG) later in summer. During the construction at Whitmore Gate, drivers should use Saipan Gate to access the Wahiawa Annex.

Construction at both gates is scheduled to conclude on July 31. When complete, the new automated gates at Whitmore and Luapele Gates will allow autonomous and controlled access to the installation, provide alternate routes in and out of the installation, and help to decrease traffic at other installation entrances.

Category: News