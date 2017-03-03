Luapele Gate to close March 6 for construction

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Luapele Gate, the back gate to the Makalapa compound via Salt Lake Boulevard, is scheduled to close on March 6 for AVG construction. Drivers should use Borchers’ Gate for access to the Makalapa Compound.

Whitmore Gate at Wahiawai Annex is one of two Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) gates that will become automated vehicle gates (AVG) later in summer. During the construction at Whitmore Gate, drivers should use Saipan Gate to access the Wahiawa Annex.

Construction at both gates is scheduled to conclude on July 31. When complete, the new automated gates at Whitmore and Luapele Gates will allow autonomous and controlled access to the installation, provide alternate routes in and out of the installation, and help to decrease traffic at other installation entrances.