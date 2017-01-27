Low Country Boil generates interest in club

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

As a unique and tasty way to kick off a membership drive at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club, Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) held a Low Country Boil on Jan. 20. The open-air event on the grand lanai drew more than 100 patrons, some club members, and some potentially new ones, for an evening of freshly cooked crab, shrimp, potatoes and more with a Hawaiian sunset as the backdrop.

Caleb and Nikki Wiggins got stationed in Hawaii this past year so this was one of their first visits to one of the club events. Both gave the night a thumbs up.

“It was really good. The crab was amazing. Overall flavor of the food was really good,” said Caleb, a three-year veteran of the Navy.

Nikki added, “It was great. We’re from down south, so besides me cooking, this is as close as you’re going to get to home here.”

The Wiggins’ knew nothing about the club membership drive before Friday and said they planned to look into it before leaving. They added that they would definitely consider coming to future events.

Comments similar to Caleb and Nikki’s were heard throughout the evening, according to “Kal” Tolentino, one of the cooks for the event.

“I talked to a couple that just came from Whidbey Island. They have crab boil all the time and they said ours was right up there with what they had,” Tolentino said.

He added that the Low Country Boil served multiple purposes for MWR. It showed what the catering department is capable of while also giving something back to members (the price was only $10 for club members).

The main purpose was to inform customers on base about the benefits of joining the Air Force Club Membership. What many don’t know is that all branches of service, plus U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) civilians and contractors can also join.

“Give us a try,” Tolentino said. He explained that monthly dues are $20 or less (depending on rank) and the monthly coupon card members receive is worth more than $20 in MWR activities.

Other perks include discounts on holiday buffets such as Thanksgiving and Easter, as well as weekly and monthly events such as Sunday brunch and Mongolian barbecue. Club members also can book personal functions with Joint Base Catering with a 10 percent discount.

“We have the facilities to create memories for people,” Tolentino said. Along that note, he mentioned that additional events to generate membership are being planned.

“It’s still under works and we’re excited about putting things on throughout the year,” he said.

For more information, call 448-4608.