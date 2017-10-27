Louisville beats William P. Lawrence for first win

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Quarterback Chief Fire Control Technician Derek Dowen threw for four touchdowns, while Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tyre Smith caught two scoring passes in the end zone and got two interceptions on defense to help USS Louisville (SSN 724) win their first game of the season by a score of 27-16 over USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). It took place Oct. 22 in an Afloat Division intramural flag football game at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Dowen, who threw for two touch-downs in the first and second half, said that getting the team’s first win was worth coming out on a Sunday.

“All the guys love coming out no matter what day it is,” Dowen said. “We finally got started hitting routes. Things are getting better.”

While Dowen had the hot hand at QB, it was the team’s defense that got things rolling first, when Smith came up with his first pick of the game to set up Louisville on the William P. Lawrence three-yard line.

On Louisville’s first play from scrimmage, Dowen took a one-step drop and quickly tossed the ball to Machinists Mate (Auxiliary) 3rd Class Thomas Carter for a touchdown.

The added point after touch-down made it 7-0 Louisville.

William P. Lawrence responded right away in their next possession on a clutch throw and completion from quarterback Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Josh Gordon to Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Timothy Collins.

The scoring play came on fourth-and-one at the 39-yard line, with Gordon going over the top to Collins for six points. The following PAT tied the game up at 7-7.

After both teams were forced to give up the ball on downs, Louisville, starting from their own 36, marched down the field on six plays to retake the lead at 13-7.

The final play of the drive came on a 15-yard pass from Dowen to Smith inside the end zone for a touchdown.

Then, just before halftime, Smith preserved the team’s lead by grabbing his second interception of the day.

“Smith played great,” Dowen said. “He’s got a nose for the ball and he knows where it’s going to be. He changed the momentum for us twice.”

After the break, Louisville started the second half the same way they ended their last offense series in the first half.

Dowen was near perfect on directing a 65-yard drive for a touchdown on only eight plays.

The Louisville signal caller went six-for-six on passes and ran a keeper that moved the chains into the red zone at the William P. Lawrence 18-yard line.

On second down and the ball resting at the three-yard line, Dowen went back to Smith in the corner of the end zone for the duo’s second scoring hookup of the game and a 20-7 lead after the PAT.

Back on defense, Louisville came up with a big stop when they prevented a fourth-and-nine on the William P. Lawrence 31.

Taking advantage of great field position, Dowen moved the ball to the 14 on three plays, before finding Carter in the back of the end zone for the QB’s fourth scoring strike of the game.

Gordon came back to lead one final drive into the end zone, but it wasn’t enough, as Louisville walked off Earhart Field with the win.

“They made some great catches,” said Dowen, who credited his receivers for his big day at quarterback. “It was all a team effort. Everybody contributed in some way.”