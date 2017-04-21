Local youth baseball team seeks military kids to play

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Just outside the gates of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, youth baseball head coach Lad Panis was wondering how great it would be if members of his Cal Ripken Jr. team, called the Pirates, could intermingle and compete with kids under 12 from Joint Base.

As a longtime youth coach in Hawaii, Panis said that he hardly ever saw military kids on other local teams and thought that he’d like to do something to change that.

As another season approaches for his U12 baseball squad, Panis said that he would like to reach out to the military community and ask them to give his team a chance when thinking about a place for their U12 children to play baseball.

The Pirates already welcome kids from Aiea, Halawa, Aliamanu and Salt Lake.

“We just want to reach out because we know that there are kids on base that just don’t know where to go,” Panis said.

“Maybe they’re waiting for an announcement for a team that is looking for them.”

While Panis said he was aware of the children’s sports program run by Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Youth Sports division, he said that playing for a Cal Ripken Jr. U12 baseball team is a great alternative — especially if kids want to get into a competitive league that promotes skill-building and a desire to win.

“We’re competitive, but life is competitive,” he said. “I would think that there are kids on base that can help anybody.”

For more information, call Panis at 838-0077 or send an email to lad@starcommwireless.com.