Local brothers-in-arms enlist together at MEPS

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

Story and photo by Ensign Britney Duesler

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Two brothers from Mililani enlisted in the U.S. Army together at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 13.

Clayton McNair, 25, and Austin McNair, 23, were sworn in to the U.S. Army Hawaii National Guard by their father, retired Navy Capt. Daniel McNair. The date was the 30th anniversary of Capt. McNair’s entry into naval service. Both brothers expressed a desire to remain in their home of Hawaii while also serving their country.

“I chose the National Guard in order to stay here and give back to the community,” said Austin, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

His older brother, Clayton, explained he was initially pursuing a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, but when his younger brother Austin showed interest in the Hawaii National Guard, Clayton was won over.

“It feels great to have a literal brother-in-arms right next to you. I feel empowered and humbled,” Clayton said.

Both brothers were sworn in at the MEPS at JBPHH in a ceremony led by Army Capt. Russell Newman, the operations officer at MEPS. Newman oversees the processing of all applicants interested in serving in the military, to include swear-ins, medical examinations, and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) testing.

“There are 65 MEPS across the country. At MEPS, we test and evaluate [applicants] to meet the standards. We’ve been called ‘Freedom’s Front Door,'” Newman said.

Although MEPS is located on the Navy side of JBPHH, applicants for all branches of the services are processed here, to include a small number of applicants who work for the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The McNair brothers are slated to attend boot camp later this year before proceeding to the Officer Candidate School, where they would earn a commission as officers in the Hawaii National Guard.

“Life is a series of decisions and I think this is a positive decision for my sons,” Capt. (Ret.) McNair said. “This is a significant day for us all, and I think they will do a great service to this country.”

For more information regarding MEPS, please visit http://www.mepcom.army.mil/Units/Western-Sector/5th-Battalion/Honolulu/ or call 471-8725.