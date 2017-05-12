Lifeguard jobs offered at tryout, hiring day

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

Story and photos by Helen Ko

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

More than 70 applicants signed up for the Lifeguard Tryout and Hiring Day, May 7, and 16 of them passed the swim test. They were offered a lifeguard job to become part of the Aquatics team for Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).

Of the 16, nine applicants were already certified as lifeguards got hired on-site after passing the prerequisite test.

The summer season is coming up and kids will be out of school, so the demand for more lifeguards to staff the pools on the Hickam and Pearl Harbor sides of the base rises significantly.

Josh Beasley was one of the first to get offered a job as a lifeguard at the event. Each applicant was required to pass the prerequisite test, which involved a 300-yard swim, 25-yard brick tow and two-minute water-treading test.

“My dad who works at Whitmore heard about this and suggested I try out. I was involved in the North Shore Junior Guard program and right now I’m working as a kitchen helper, so being a lifeguard seems like a much better job because I get to help people,” Beasley said.

Matt Delao and Rhys Gough were two other applicants hired May 7.

Gough said he wanted to become a lifeguard to start saving money for college and Delao was looking for a new job. Delao had previously earned his certification, but has not been a lifeguard before.

“For our first time running this hiring event, we think it went pretty well. We were able to pick up 16 people all on one day. Although we still have a few positions left, we were able to boost our staff tremendously in one day,” said Noa Chung, lifeguard for MWR Aquatics.

Those who are interested in becoming a lifeguard but were unable to attend the event can still apply to join the team.

“MWR Aquatics offers lifeguard courses regularly throughout the year and we look forward to seeing our team grow,” Chung said.