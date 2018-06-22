Let RIMPAC 2018 be ‘our finest hour’

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018

Rear Adm. Brian Fort

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

The Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise is the world’s largest maritime exercise. It happens right on our doorstep once every two years. The Navy’s 26th RIMPAC starts here next week, hosted by Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and led by Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet.

We are welcoming visiting ships and participants from 26 nations who are bringing 25,000 personnel to Hawaii – to the best homeport and duty station in the world. What better place to come together in peace to build cooperation than Pearl Harbor.

In 2002 I participated in RIMPAC here as executive officer aboard USS Port Royal (CG 73). It was exhilarating, challenging and extremely rewarding. And it happened at a historic time for our Navy and nation: one year after 9/11.

Lessons I learned and friendships I forged at RIMPAC 16 years ago continue to guide me today.

At each RIMPAC our Navy trains with friends, partners and colleagues to be capable, adaptive, innovative and ready.

From Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, RIMPAC participants deploy to train at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, and in other locations in and around the Hawaiian Islands. The people of Hawaii understand and support our need for realistic training with our partners.

RIMPAC offers relevant and realistic training that fosters and sustains cooperative relationships. At RIMPAC in 2002 I learned quickly that when we understand each other we can prevent miscalculations. We can build trust. We can preserve peace and prevent conflict.

History shows us that our former adversaries can become steadfast friends. Japan, Germany and Vietnam are among the participants in RIMPAC 2018.

This past Tuesday our shipmate, retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ray Emory, a Pearl Harbor survivor, visited the Pearl Harbor waterfront to see once again where his ship, USS Honolulu, was berthed on Dec. 7, 1941, the day Oahu was attacked.

Emory fought back that day, manning his machine gun, taking on enemy planes. He continued to fight on, throughout the war in the Pacific. He and his buddies, with help from the homefront, helped create an unprecedented era of peace, stability and prosperity. Victory at the end of World War II was Ray’s finest hour.

Emory, a long-time resident of Hawaii, is leaving Hawaii for the mainland next week – two days before the start of RIMPAC. He said it was his last time to visit Pearl Harbor.

It was my honor to be there to shake his hand and thank him for his service.

Sailors aboard USS O’Kane, berthed nearby, and Sailors from throughout our waterfront, who are getting ready for next week’s exercise, came to salute and pay tribute to Chief Emor y. They manned the rails, formed an honor cordon, saluted, and shouted “hip, hip, hooray” to this American hero.

When the call came in 1941, Emory and hundreds of thousands of other young Americans responded. They proved they were capable, adaptive, innovative and ready. Working with allies and partners they fought to create a better world for our grandparents, parents, ourselves and our families.

We do not take their sacrifice and commitment for granted. We remember.

At this moment in history, in this sacred location, let us – each of us – remember the heroes who forged the future. Let us dedicate ourselves to having another exciting, safe and rewarding RIMPAC this summer. Let us commit to superior training, cooperation and readiness, building partnerships and strengthening friendships.

Let this RIMPAC be our finest hour in 2018.